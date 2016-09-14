Prince William busts a move and shows off his cupcake-decorating skills

Dancing queen, more like (future) dancing king! Prince William showed off his moves on Wednesday during an outing to Battersea’s Caius House to see how hundreds of people benefit from the youth center’s services each week.

The British royal accepted a dance challenge, trying out a new move called “The Wave.” "I can never get the shoulder shiver right!" William said as he asked for assistance with one of the dance moves.

The 34-year-old joked, "There is no pressure, because I will look ridiculous.” Laughing at his own efforts, the royal told the group, "It's very cool, if you need an extra back-room dancer give me a shout."

One teenager, Candice Blake, 15, gave the royal a "generous" five out of ten score for his performance, telling reporters, "But 10 out of 10 for effort. He was up for it."

While he was up for dancing, Kate Middleton’s husband wasn’t keen on jumping into the boxing ring. The royal told 12-year-old-boy Dante Morgan, “I've left my gloves at home.”

William instead swapped boxing for baking, by participating in a cupcake-decorating session. The royal compared his decorating skills to those of the contestants on the Great British Bake Off show. He said, “[host] Mary Berry, eat your heart out!"

Prince George’s father confessed to one volunteer, Patricia Nunoo, ”I’ve watched Bake Off a few times.” While he proved to be a fair decorator, William said that when it comes to his household, Kate is the best chef. "Catherine is a very good cook,” he said. “I did a lot of cooking when I was younger, but you have to reach a certain level when you can throw stuff in, but I stick rigidly to the recipe."

During the outing, the dad-of-two also watched a ballet performance from young students and was shown a photo of his great-grandparents, King George VI and the Queen Mother, meeting the grandfather of two young youth members, Oliver and Ted.

The royal’s visit comes after enjoying a family trip to visit the Queen's Balmoral Estate. Her Majesty and Kate were spotted driving through the Scottish estate while the Prince took part in grouse shooting on the grounds. The Duchess of Cambridge’s parents Carole and Michael Middleton were also in attendance for the family getaway in the Highlands.