Prince Harry can hold his own with the British women's hockey team: 'He's big on banter'

Prince Harry is always full of jokes and during Tuesday's celebration with Great Britain's Olympic and Paralympic athletes, it was no different. The 32-year-old royal greeted the Olympic women's field hockey team with his charm and good humor. "Prince Harry described me as a crab and was impersonating me," goal keeper Maddie Hinch said while laughing about the Prince's impression of her winning goal-saving skills.

Harry met with Great Britain's women's field hockey team Photo: Yui Mok / PA Wire/PA Images

The ladies could also see him fitting in quite well. "He's big on the banz and the banter," Maddie continued. "He'd definitely fit into our team and in the locker room!" Harry wasn't the only one to get in a couple of jokes with the gold medalists. Queen Elizabeth, who opted for a blue Angela Kelly dress, joked with teammate Susannah Townsend about her knee injury. "Did you do that now," the 90-year-old monarch asked as she pointed at Susannah's crutches and laughed with her and the rest of the team before the athlete explained that her crutches are the result of her recent post-Rio knee surgery.

Prince Harry joins the #GBHeroesLDN celebrations with the Women's @_GBHockey Gold Medallistsat Buckingham Palace pic.twitter.com/2mMhI0CR8P — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 18, 2016

At the end of the evening, another player Alex Danson took to her Twitter to reflect on the evening writing, "Wow that was an honour I will never forget. Meeting the @RoyalFamily with these amazing @_GBHockey gals #finale#thankyou@TeamGB "

PRINCE HARRY SHOWS OFF HIS MOVES IN SCOTLAND

Queen Elizabeth poked fun at Susannah Townsend's crutches Photo: Yui Mok / PA Wire/PA Images

Kate Middleton brings home the gold for her Olympic reception look

The royal family honored Team GB Olympic and Paralympic competitors at a champagne and canapé reception held at the Queen's residence Buckingham Palace to celebrate the 67 medals won during the 2016 Rio games and the 147 medals won during the Paralympic games. After a victory parade in London's Trafalgar Square, the 240 guests made their way to the state rooms where they chatted with other notable royals including Prince Philip, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Andrew and Princess Anne.