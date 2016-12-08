The British royal family homes get holiday makeovers

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Buckingham Palace! The Queen has adorned her London residence with decorations for the holiday season, and the royal family have shared festive snaps from inside the residence on Twitter.

In one photo, the Christmas trees were decorated with crown ornaments that read "Buckingham". Another image shows various blue, red, gold, silver and purple ornaments placed along a gold railing.

VIEW GALLERY



Buckingham Palace is getting into the holiday spirit

Fans of the royal family were able to see the intricate details on the Christmas decorations in a close up snap of her Majesty and Prince Phillip's decorations. The photo, which was shared on Buckingham Palace's Instagram account, was captioned: "A closer look at the decorations in Buckingham Palace."

FACT OR FICTION QUIZ: HOW WELL DO YOU KNOW THE BRITISH ROYAL FAMILY?

The home of Prince Charles and Camilla, Clarence House, has also had a holiday makeover which was shown in a 30-second clip posted on their official Twitter account. "Introducing the beautiful @ClarenceHouse Christmas tree! #NationalChristmasTreeDay," the caption said, showing off the red and gold ornaments and white lights.

Princess Anne brought the holiday cheer to St. James's Palace on Thursday by hosting the Christmas tea party for the Not Forgotten Association. The party honoured members of the charity, which provides entertainment and recreation for wounded servicemen and women and those who served in that past. While the royal family's London residences are ready to welcome Santa, the Queen and her family will be spending the actual holiday at the Sandringham estate. The royal gang will reunite and spend their Christmas with a full day of private and public activities.

VIEW GALLERY



Princess Anne welcomed members of the Not Forgotten charity into St. James's Palace for Christmas tea

The group will start their morning with a family breakfast followed by a church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church, located nearby. They will round out the day with a public 11 a.m. service before heading back to the estate for private family time.

Last month Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, expecting her second child, told Country Living Magazine. "It’s a time of year that is about being with people you love, great food and loads of games to play."

Her two-year-old daughter Mia will have the chance to join cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Savannah Phillips and Isla Phillips for Christmas Eve decorations and presents."Christmas takes on a new magic when you have children," Zara said. "Mia will share this Christmas with lots of her cousins, some very close in age to her, and I think this year will be the one when she really starts to understand it all."