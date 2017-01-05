Queen Elizabeth was almost shot by a palace guard during late night walk

Hold your fire! An ex-guardsman of the Queen's has revealed in an new interview that he almost shot the 90-year-old monarch while she was out and about on a late night stroll. According to a report published on Wednesday by The Times, a guard was patrolling the inside of the palace's walls at around 3 a.m. when he came across a figure walking in the darkness.

The guard, who believed he encountered an intruder shouted, "Who's that?" Much to his surprise it was the monarch. According to the paper, in a state of relief, the unnamed guard blurted out, "Bloody hell, Your Majesty, I nearly shot you."

An ex-guardsman has revealed he once accidentally almost shot the Queen



Realising he had spoken out of turn, the guard waited for a scolding. However instead, the Queen replied, "That's quite all right. Next time I'll ring through beforehand so you don't have to shoot me."

According to the paper, when the British monarch has difficulty falling asleep at night, she enjoys taking late night walks around the palace grounds. Buckingham Palace has not commented on the report.

The guard mistook the monarch for an intruder



The Queen has been spending plenty of time at home as of late due to a "heavy cold". New Year's Eve services for the first time in years. The royal has not been seen out in public since the annual diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace back in early December.