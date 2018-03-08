Crown Princess Mette-Marit shares most important thing she can do as a mother By: Alexandra Hurtado

Move over Queen Elsa, the snow didn’t bother Norway’s HOLA! at the Nordic Innovation House event about discussing important social issues with her children. “I think as a mother whether you’re talking about feminism or health, you need to be open,” Crown Princess Mette-Marit said. “You have to give children the language to talk about the hard things in life and I think maybe that’s the most important thing you can do as a mother.”