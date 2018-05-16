An insider's look at how Windsor is getting ready for the royal wedding – video HELLO! US

Didn't receive an invitation to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding, or aren't able to jet over to Windsor, England for all the celebrations? Don't worry! Our friends it's just our sister brand HOLA TV has travelled to the royal wedding location where Prince Charles and Princess Diana's younger son will marry the British actress this Saturday, May 19. In the special report, you'll see all the excitement surrounding the nuptials, and preparations that are underway at St George's Chapel and Windsor Castle. So as we await for Megan and Harry's big day, enjoy this insider's look!