See the most romantic Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moments from the royal wedding and beyond – video

From the moment they made their first public appearance together hand in hand at the Invictus Games Toronto in 2017, it was clear that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were ready to set a high bar (and break royal protocol!) when it came to royal romance. And on May 19, 2018, we saw some of their most loved-up moments yet during their romantic St George's Chapel wedding. Get ready to feel the love as you watch Meghan and Harry's sweetest moments from their royal wedding and beyond.