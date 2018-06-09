Kate Middleton's Trooping the Colour fashion: The Duchess of Cambridge's looks year by year HELLO! US

What is Trooping the Colour? Well, first of all it is one of the most exciting royal engagements of the year, with appearances by your favourite British royals from Princess Charlotte to Queen Elizabeth! It also, of course, is the Queen's official annual birthday parade, an event that is surrounded with all the pomp and circumstance one comes to expect from a grand occasion honouring Her Majesty.

One of the highlights every year, though, is seeing what the Queen's granddaughter-in-law Kate Middleton will be wearing. As we look forward to seeing her latest ensemble on the Buckingham Palace balcony on June 9 – and witnessing newlywed royal Meghan Markle's first ever appearance – watch below to see the Duchess of Cambridge's regal Trooping the Colour style over the years.