Video: Meghan Markle's best hat and fascinator moments

From Philip Treacy to Stephen Jones, Meghan Markle’s love of hats is well documented. The new royal has worn Philip Treacy, who is very popular amongst the royals, a total of five times, including her first outing with the extended royal family following her royal wedding. Most recently, she chose a pink wide brimmed fascinator by the Irish milliner for her first Trooping the Colour ceremony. Again, she opted to wear a Philip Treacy design to Ascot last month. Prince Harry's wife has also opted for several Stephen Jones designs. In March she looked stunning at the Commonwealth Day wearing a design by the milliner, and again at Prince Louis’ christening, where she wore a green fascinator. Scroll down for our roundup of the the Duchess of Sussex’s best headwear choices.

