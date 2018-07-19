Prince George’s birthday: See the other royals at five - video Looking back at the royal family at five years old

Sunday 22 July marks Prince George’s fifth birthday, which he will celebrate in Mustique, where the Cambridges and Middletons are reportedly holidaying. Though the birthday celebration is to be a private, family occasion, the palace will mark the birthday of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s eldest by releasing an official portrait of the youngster. In commemoration of George's big day, we've taken a look back at other royals when they were the same age, from the Queen looking regal in a fur cape to uncle Prince Harry looking adorable in his school uniform with older brother William and mum Princess Diana. Have a look at our amazing video and pick your favourite snap!

The royals at 5