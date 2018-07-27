Revealed: Meghan Markle's inner circle - video A closer look at The Duchess of Sussex’s team

Since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry last year, Meghan Markle has surrounded herself with a formidable team of stylists and aids. One of the key members of her team is her Private Assistant Secretary Amy Pickerill, who began working for her in February and has since accompanied her on all royal engagements. Amy was handpicked to join Meghan's team after being a Senior Communications Officer for Princes William and Harry and the Duchess of Cambridge since 2016. Another key member of the Duchess' team is celebrity hair stylist George Northwood, who styled Meghan’s hair for her evening wedding reception at Frogmore House and later accompanied the Duke and Duchess on their first tour of Ireland in July. George was paid for privately and only styles Meghan's hair on special occasions. Another important addition is Canadian stylist Jessica Mulroney, one of Meghan’s closest friends and the brains behind her royal wardrobe. See the full list in our video below.

The Duchess of Sussex's Team