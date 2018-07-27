Watch: The sweet kiss Meghan Markle planted on her champion Prince See a rare moment of PDA between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

In a rare public display of affection, Meghan Markle planted a kiss on her new husband Prince Harry after his team's victory at the Sentebale Charity Polo Cup on Thursday, their last appearance until the end of summer. For the fun outing, the pair were joined by close friend, polo player Nacho Figueras, at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club, where the match took place. The match raised over £1million for Sentebale, Prince Harry’s charity which works with teenagers in Lesotho and Botswana who are coping with being HIV positive. Following the win, Nacho told reporters that Meghan enjoyed watching the match: "She watched the game with my wife which was wonderful because she could learn more about the game and it was great that I got to play with Harry because we normally play against each other. Harry played great. They are very, very happy together." See the sweet kiss in our video below.

