Video: The Duchess of Cornwall's most hilarious moments

The Duchess of Cornwall's most hilarious moments

The Duchess of Cornwall caused a stir in 2017 when she was unable to contain her giggles at a traditional demonstration of inuit throat singing during her and Prince Charles' royal tour of Canada. During her tour of Australia in 2012, the Duchess also made us laugh with her priceless reaction to meeting a baby kangaroo. And in 2015 at the Sandringham Flower Show, Prince Charles and Camilla were caught off guard when a bald eagle suddenly took off almost colliding with them in the process. See the full video below for all of Duchess Camilla’s funniest moments.

The Duchess of Cornwall's Funniest Moments