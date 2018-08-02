Balmoral: The Queen’s idyllic retreat - video Find out more about the royal family’s Scottish bolthole

Balmoral is the royal family's private residence, located in Aberdeenshire in Scotland. Originally purchased by Prince Albert in 1852, the estate is the private property of the royal family, and unlike other royal residences such as Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace, it is not owned by the Crown. The Queen usually spends her summer holidays in Balmoral, arriving at the end of July and staying until the end of the summer. The estate is renowned for its natural beauty, being surrounded by three thousand acres of forestry with an abundant population of red deer. Find out more in the video below.

