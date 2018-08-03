VIDEO: Sometimes royals make the funniest faces! Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more We love their shocked expressions!

The royal family are well known for their love of sport, the Queen attends Royal Ascot along with other senior members of the royal family every year, and The Duchess of Cambridge is the a patron of Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Club. Earlier this year, The Countess of Wessex delighted crowds with her emotional reactions at Royal Ascot, and Kate wowed royal watchers with her fabulous faces watching Andy Murray at Wimbledon last year. In 2012 at the London Olympics, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge showed a rare public display of affection as they celebrated watching Team GB storm to victory in the Velodrome. See the full roundup of our favourite royal facial expressions in our video below.

The best royal sporting reactions