Video: Prince William and Kate Middleton's guide to parenting

The pair are incredibly modern royal parents

Philip Josse
Though they are senior members of the royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very modern parents, raising their three children as privately as possible. The pair broke with tradition almost instantly after the birth of Prince George by not hiring a nanny; instead new grandmother Carole Middleton was on hand to help them adjust to parenthood at the Middleton family home in Bucklebury. The royal couple also do the school run themselves when not on official engagements and Kate can often be seen running around with her children, like when they watched Prince William play polo earlier this year. See all of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's parenting rules in the video below.

Kate & William's parenting rules

