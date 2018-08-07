Video: The royal protocol rule breakers - Kate, Meghan, Diana and more Which royal is the most egregious rule breaker?

Senior members of the royal family have to live by a very strict set of rules; they must ask the Queen for approval before proposing and only spouses and fiancés are invited to Sandringham for Christmas. Public displays of affection are considered inappropriate for working royals and ladies must sit with their knees together, one ankle crossed under the other in a fashion often nicknamed 'the Duchess slant'. Autographs are discouraged for security reasons and royals do not often take selfies, with Prince William remarking in February: "I'm allergic to selfies." See all the times the royals broke protocol in our video below.

Royals breaking protocol