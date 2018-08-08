Video: Beatrice turns 30 - See her transformation from pint-sized princess to radiant royal Princess Beatrice’s transformation in 30 pictures

Since her introduction to the world on the steps of Portland Hospital 30 years ago with her mother and father, we have seen Princess Beatrice blossom. From her adorable appearances as a toddler skiing with her mother Sarah, Duchess of York to her most recent appearances at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding on 19 May, and at Royal Ascot earlier this summer, we've loved watching this popular royal grow up in the spotlight. Her style has also evolved dramatically, and in May she became the first senior royal to attend the Met Ball in over two decades, wearing an appropriately regal purple Alberta Ferretti gown. See Princess Beatrice’s full transformation in our video below.

Beatrice at 30: Her transformation through the years