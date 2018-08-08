Meghan Markle stars in UN Women advert – watch it here Watch the Duchess of Sussex in the advert here

Meghan Markle has shown her strong support of gender equality after appearing in a resurfaced UN Women's advert to encourage women to become leaders. The advert shows many different women from all walks of life as those around them see their potential, and concludes with Meghan stood at a podium, proudly and confidently ready to give a speech as a voiceover says: "We see potential leaders everywhere." The tagline then reads: "It's time for more women to see it in themselves. Nominate a woman in your life. #iNominateHer."

Meghan starred in the advert

Fans of the Duchess of Sussex were quick to comment on the video, with one writing: "That is inspiring. She has already done so much. I cannot wait to see what her and Harry do together." Before joining the royal family, Meghan was an advocate for the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, and she has previously spoken about her work with UN Women, revealing that she has been a feminist from a young age. In the speech, she said: "Equality… means that a wife is equal to her husband, a sister to her brother. Not better, not worse. They are equal."

VIDEO: The royal protocol rule breakers - Kate, Meghan, Diana and more

The Duchess has already spoken about using her platform as a member of the royal family to work with the Royal Foundation, and revealed at a forum that she had already "hit the ground running" ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry. She said: "Even if it's doing it quietly behind the scenes, which is what I've focused my energy on thus far... meeting with the right people, meeting with the organisations behind the scenes quietly, learning as much as I can so I can maximise the opportunity we have here to really make an impact."

GALLERY: All the loved-up photos of Meghan and Prince Harry at Charlie Van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks' wedding