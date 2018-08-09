Video: The residents of Kensington Palace - meet Kate and Meghan's royal neighbours A closer look at the royal inhabitants of Kensington Palace

Kensington Palace is one of the larger royal residences and has housed many notable royals over the years including Princess Margaret and Princess Diana. Both Prince William and Prince Harry were brought up in the palace and still currently live there. The Duke of Cambridge lives in Apartment 1A with his young family, while Prince Harry lives in Nottingham Cottage in a small two-bedroom cottage with his wife Meghan. Right next door to them are Princess Eugenie and her husband-to-be Jack Brooksbank. Also residing in the palace are the Duke and Duchess of Kent and Prince and Princess Michael of Kent. See the full list in our video below.

