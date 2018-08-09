Video: A Royal Love Story - Sarah Ferguson & Prince Andrew The pair married in 1986

Though Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson met as children, their relationship began to blossom when she was reintroduced to the royal family by Princess Diana in 1985 when Sarah was invited to Royal Ascot. Their engagement was announced in march 1986 after a year-long romance and they married at Westminster Abbey just six months later. Sarah gave birth to Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice in 1988 and 1990, but in 1993 the couple announced their separation after months of speculation. Since their divorce the pair have remained close, attending official events together, and earlier this year Sarah attended Royal Ascot as a guest of Prince Andrew. When asked about the possibility of remarrying her former husband Sarah responded: "He's still my handsome Prince, he'll always be my handsome Prince."

A Royal Love Story: Sarah Ferguson & Prince Andrew