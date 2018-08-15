Video: Princess Anne’s sweetest moments with her grandchildren The Princess Royal is a doting grandmother

Princess Anne first became a grandmother in 2010 when her son Peter Phillips welcomed a daughter, Savannah, with his wife Autumn. Since then the Princess Royal has become a grandmother four times over after Autumn gave birth to a second child, Isla, and Anne's equestrian daughter Zara Phillips also welcomed two children with rugby player Mike Tindall. The first, Mia, was born in 2014, and earlier this summer Zara gave birth to a second daughter, Lena. Princess Anne seems to have found joy and contentment in being a grandmother, as the photos of her larking around with her little ones show. See all of her most doting moments as a grandmother in the video below.

SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO:

Loading the player...

Princess Anne and her beloved grandchildren

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.