Video: The royals on their first day of school, Prince George, Prince Harry and more

Aren't these the cutest pictures?

Philip Josse
This September Mia Tindall will become the latest member of the royal family to start school. Last year Prince George melted hearts with his solemn expression on his first day at Thomas' Battersea, and 28 years earlier, Prince Harry made a memorable entrance to Wetherby School, looking adorable in his school uniform. In 1994 Princess Beatrice attended Upton House School in Windsor for the first time with mum Sarah Ferguson taking charge of the school bags. Take a look at all the royals on their first day of school in the video below.

