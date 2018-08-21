Video: Does Meghan Markle have to curtsy to brother-in-law Prince William? The royal rules of curtsying revealed

Members of the royal family are regularly seen bowing and curtsying to The Queen as a show of respect to the monarch. The Duchess of Sussex will eventually have to curtsy to her sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge, but only after she is crowned Queen Consort, as members of the British royal family do not bow or curtsy to each other, but to the monarch and other visiting foreign royals. Royal watchers speculated that Harry and Meghan forgot to show their respects to the Queen at their wedding on 19 May, however the pair did indeed bow and curtsy, though it was not easy for television viewers to see as the camera was panning overhead at the time. For all the royal rules on curtsying to the Queen see the full video below.

