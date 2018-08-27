This is the most popular member of the royal family with palace staff Are you surprised at who it is?

While the young royals including Princes William and Harry are known and loved for their friendly and relatable personalities, it is actually their grandfather Prince Philip who is most popular among palace staff, according to Matt Smith. The actor, who portrayed the Duke of Edinburgh in Netflix drama The Crown, said that after speaking to a number of staff during research for his role, it became evident that the 97-year-old is incredibly popular.

Speaking about his preparations for the role, Matt said that he found there was a lot of "misconception" about what the Queen's husband is really like. "And actually all the research I did found him to be brilliantly funny, very clever, very popular. In the royal house he’s the most popular of all of them," Matt told Variety.

"If you've talked to any of the staff, Philip's the one they all love really. I think more than a lot of them, he's a bit more of a man of the people," he added, saying he believes Philip has a "cheekiness" to him that means he doesn't always follow royal protocol and is "open" with the staff.

Prince Philip has taken a step back from the public eye since his retirement in 2017, and has kept a fairly low profile throughout 2018 as he recovers from a hip replacement. However, the Duke was among the guests at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May, and was more recently spotted joining the rest of his family at a church service in Balmoral.

Arriving alongside the Queen, Prince Philip was also joined by Zara and Mike Tindall, the Duchess of Cornwall, Sophie Wessex, Prince Edward and their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor. It marked the first time that he had been seen out since June, when he went carriage driving in Windsor days after his 97th birthday.

