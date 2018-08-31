Princess Diana's friend Rosa Monckton shares beautiful, never-before-seen photo on royal's death anniversary The royal's close friend Rosa Monckton shared the picture

Princess Diana's close friend Rosa Monckton has paid tribute to the late royal on the 21st anniversary of her death. Taking to Twitter, charity campaigner Rosa posted a beautiful photo of a relaxed and carefree Diana laughing hysterically. The People's Princess was dressed down in blue tracksuits and a white jumper, and appeared to be in a private jet. "Diana as I remember her. Not enough is written about her sense of fun and zest for life. Friend and wonderful godmother to Domenica. RIP," Rosa tweeted.

Diana and Rosa were incredibly close. The businesswoman – full name The Honourable Rosamond Mary Monckton – was one of the last people to see Diana alive in 1997. Less than two weeks before the royal's death, the friends holidayed together in Greece, sailing around the islands on a boat.

Diana's friend Rosa Monckton shared the beautiful photo

The Princess was also a godmother to Rosa's daughter Domenica, who was born with Down's syndrome. Rosa helped set up a Brighton-based charity named after her daughter, Team Domenica, which helps people with learning disabilities find work training and placements. She has also been awarded an MBE for her charitable services to young people.

Rosa also shares another daughter Savannah with her journalist husband, Dominic Lawson. The couple sadly lost their other little girl, Natalia, who was stillborn, in the early nineties. It was Diana who offered to have the baby buried in the gardens of Kensington Palace.

At the time, a friend of the Princess said: "She offered her garden out of the blue. The idea was completely hers. She said it was such a lovely and peaceful spot and she would give them a key so they could come and go whenever they wished to visit the grave. They were very grateful. It was a wonderful gesture made at a time when their spirits were at their lowest."

