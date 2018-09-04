Video: Is Meghan Markle the most feminist royal ever? The Duchess of Sussex is a longtime activist

Long before she even dreamed of joining the royal family, Meghan Markle was a proud feminist activist. From a young age Meghan had an awareness of social issues. Aged 11, she wrote to a washing up liquid company encouraging them to change what she perceived to be sexist wording in their advertising. In 2015, she gave a speech on gender equality at the United Nations in New York where she worked as an ambassador for gender equality alongside Emma Watson. In 2018, during her first ever public appearance alongside Prince William and Kate, she spoke of her support for the Times Up movement. For some of Meghan Markle’s finest feminist quotes, see the video below.

