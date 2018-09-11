Nick Knowles reveals sweet encounter with 'lovely' Kate Middleton The DIY SOS presenter has worked with the royal family on several occasions

Nick Knowles is no stranger to the royal family, and they have worked together on many projects. And the TV presenter had nothing but praise for the young royals in particular while talking to HELLO! at the TV Choice Awards on Monday night. Recalling the first time he met the Duchess of Cambridge - who he has worked with on the Heads Together campaign - he said: "It is funny as when I met the Duchess for the first time, she said 'ah, finally we meet. You have made up the full set now.'" Nick's encounter with Kate, who he described as "very lovely", was of course before Prince Harry started dating the Duchess of Sussex, so now he has another member to meet. "I haven’t met Meghan yet, I haven’t. I am looking forward to the opportunity to do so," he said.

Nick Knowles worked with Prince William and Kate on the Heads Together campaign

Most recently, Nick worked with Prince William to help the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire, which has been televised on DIY SOS Grenfell, with the second part set to broadcast on Wednesday night. Work included helping to paint the walls of a new boxing club for the community, after the original one was destroyed in the fire, as well as meeting the residents who had been affected by the tragedy.

The royals are very hardworking

"When William came down to Grenfell he was really up to speed with everything and he had even met some of the people already there," Nick said. "And many of the people genuinely felt that he genuinely cared and was involved. I think the royals understand how they can bring attention to given areas."

Most recently Nick and William helped to restore the Grenfell community

"It would be very easy to not get involved," Nick added of William and Harry's charitable work. "The boys are both really good lads. They are great and the monarchy's future is very safe in their hands. They are both caring. They have had their own things to deal with very young, which was played out in front of a stage in front of the world, and they spoke about that recently through their work with mental health."

