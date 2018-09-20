Video: Kate Middleton and Prince William - their sweetest quotes The couple began their royal romance over a decade ago…

Unlike many royal couples, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have spoken publicly about their relationship. In an interview with Katie Couric, William expressed his regret at his mother Princess Diana’s absence from the pair’s nuptials: "I think she would have loved the day and I think, hopefully, she'd be very proud of us both." After announcing their engagement in 2010, Kate gave a unique insight into the royal couple's relationship: "You know, over the years William has looked after me, he's treated me very well." For the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s sweetest quotes about each other, see the video below.

William And Kate's Sweetest Quotes

