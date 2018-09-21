Royal Watch: Meghan launches her first solo project and Prince William follows in Princess Diana’s footsteps - video Another busy week for the royals

This week the Duchess of Sussex stepped out in support of her first solo project. Accompanied by mother Doria Ragland and proud husband Prince Harry she launched a cookbook collated by survivors of the Grenfell Tower tragedy. "Meghan came across a group of women who were calling themselves the hub community kitchen," revealed HELLO! Magazine’s Royal Editor Emily Nash during our weekly Facebook live show Royal Watch. "She came up with a brainwave that they should create their own cookery book using recipes from all over the world." Also this week, Prince William paid "a really moving" visit to the Acorns Children's Hospice in Selly Oak in Birmingham which was opened 30 years ago this year by his mother Princess Diana. For the full roundup on everything the royals have been up to this week, see the full video below.

Royal Watch: 19 September

