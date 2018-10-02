Video: See the sweet moment Kate Middleton is surprised with the cutest hug This is too adorable

The Duchess of Cambridge was back to work on Tuesday afternoon, and her first engagement post maternity leave was a roaring success! The Duchess, who visited Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden in Paddington, a stone's throw from their home at Kensington Palace, was ending her visit when she unexpectedly received the sweetest gift, a surprise hug! As Kate left the school and was saying goodbye to a teacher, two adorable young students threw their arms around her engulfing her in a bear hug. Though it is usually protocol for members of the public to refrain from hugging royals when they are on official duty, an exception is generally made for children. And Kate seemed delighted with the sweet gesture, see it for yourself in the video below:

The adorable moment Kate breaks royal protocol

