Video: The sweet pictures that prove Prince Harry will make the best father Royal fans are holding their breath for baby news

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made no secret of their desire to have children, in Dublin when being shown a baby bath Meghan said: "I am sure at one point we will need the whole thing. It's very sweet." Over the years we have seen many adorable moments of Prince Harry greeting children, most recently at the Wellchild Awards in September, where he cheekily stuck his tongue out at one of the winners, showing off his funny and caring side. For all of Harry's sweetest moments with children, see the video below.

Prince Harry and kids - everyone's favourite uncle figure

