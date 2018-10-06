Princess Eugenie’s wedding cake revealed: find out what they’ll be eating It will be a delicious affair

The countdown is on for the second royal wedding of the year. And with less than a week to go until Princess Eugenie marries her fiancé Jack Brooksbank in Windsor, more details have been released about their big day - in particular the all-important wedding cake.

Like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who eschewed tradition with their lemon and elderflower cakes, Eugenie and Jack have decided not to go with traditional iced fruit cake. But unlike Harry and Meghan, this royal couple will be feasting on a red velvet and chocolate cake - which is described by Kensington Palace as being "a traditional cake, with a modern feel."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's cake was a break from tradition

The cake will be baked by London cake designer Sophie Cabot, who has had her own design company since 2014. Eugenie first heard about and experienced Sophie’s skills via her father, The Duke of York, whose Pitch@Palace programme employed Sophie to supply decorated bespoke biscuits for their events.

Sophie’s particular skills are sugar-flowers (Eugenie and Jack’s cake will be covered in ivy), and she uses her hand-painting techniques to create unique cakes which are literally a work of art. "I am incredibly excited to be given this wonderful opportunity to create such a special and unique cake. It has been lovely working with Princess Eugenie and Jack and I really hope they enjoy the cake on the day," Sophie said in a statement to HELLO!.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's engagement annoucement

The second royal wedding of 2018 will be a two-day affair. The Queen is hosting a reception in the afternoon of 12 October after the church ceremony, after which a dinner will be held at the Royal Lodge in Windsor. The following day, guests are expected to attend an afternoon party, organised by A-list party planning firm, Bentleys Entertainment. An insider said there will be everything from dodgems to funfair rides, as well as plenty of cocktails at the festival-themed bash.

MORE: See the couple's stunning wedding invitesStay tuned to hellomagazine.com for live coverage of the big day from 8am, and join us at 8.30pm for our half our highlights video with all the best parts of the Eugenie and Jack's special day.