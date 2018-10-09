Video: The most romantic royal weddings - from Princess Diana's to Meghan Markle's We can’t wait for the next royal wedding!

Ever since Diana Spencer married Prince Charles in ‘the wedding of the century’, the country has been able to witness some of the most romantic royal nuptials. From the wedding of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson to Prince William and Kate Middleton's big day at Westminster Abbey in April 2011. Most recently, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle delighted fans all over the world as they tied the knot in Windsor in May 2018. For all the most romantic royal weddings, see our full roundup in the video below.

The most romantic royal weddings

