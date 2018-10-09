Video: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s full royal tour itinerary revealed The couple are about to head on their first major overseas tour

Since it was announced in June, royal watchers have been patiently waiting for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to undertake their first major overseas tour, to Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga, and New Zealand. The couple are heading to Australia just days after the royal wedding, on 15 October, and will wrap up their first tour on 31 October. The tour will also allow the couple to attend the Invictus Games which are due to be held in Sydney in October, the couple famously made their first public appearance at the Invictus Games in Toronto in 2017. For the full details on their tour itinerary, see the video below.

SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO:

Harry And Meghan's Autumn Tour: Where Are They Going

