Video: Kate Middleton’s artistic talent is revealed by Prince William during Mental Health Summit

Prince William and Kate stepped out in London on Tuesday for the first Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit. During their tour of the conference they viewed an original painting by Colombian fine artist Dairo Vargas. When the couple were invited to add their own brushstrokes to the painting William quickly volunteered his wife, "as she is the arty one." Prince William teased: "It's almost ruined the picture," after the mother-of-three added a white stroke to the painting. He later joked: "no, this is probably how you ruin a picture," as he added his own brushstroke. For the full encounter, see the video below.

