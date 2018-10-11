Celebrity Daily Edit: Kate Middleton reveals a cheeky fact about Prince George, Pippa Middleton prepares to give birth and more - video Watch the video below

In today’s Celebrity Daily Edit, we reveal the one cheeky thing that Duchess Kate said George would do during a visit to the Victoria and Albert museum in London, and Pippa Middleton opens up about the aches and pains of pregnancy as she prepares to give birth to her first child. All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.

Celebrity Daily Edit - 11 October