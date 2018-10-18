Video: All the highlights from Harry and Meghan’s third day in Australia Meghan-mania arrives in Melbourne

For the third day of the royal tour, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Melbourne, where they began their day meeting crowds at a public walkabout at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Melbourne. Next the pair arrived at Government House to meet with community leaders. Here they met a group of ambassadors from This Girl Can, which aims to get more women involved in sport, and members of Australia's armed forces. Later they received a cooking demonstration at a local social enterprise café, where foodie Meghan must have been in her element. See all the highlights from their third day down under in the video below.

