Video: All the highlights from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s fourth day in Australia The Duchess goes barefoot in Bondi

Four their fourth day in Australia. The royal couple went to Macarthur Girls' High School, to watch a dance recital and visited the world famous Bondi beach. Mummy-to-be Meghan looked stunning in a striped maxi-dress by Australian designer Martin Grant, the duchess went barefoot for the event, where she met a group of young surfing Australians known as OneWave, who attempt to raise awareness for mental health issues. Next they visited Macarthur Girls' High School, to watch a dance recital. Prince Harry also had an adrenaline rush as he climbed Sydney Harbour Bridge. See all the highlights in our video below.

Royal Tour - Day 4

