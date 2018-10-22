Video: All the highlights from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s seventh day in Australia The Sussexes head to Fraser Island

For the seventh day of their Australian tour, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex headed to Fraser Island, the largest island on Australia's east coast and the largest sand island in the world. The first engagement saw solo Prince Harry meet with the island’s traditional landowners the Butchulla people where he took part in a traditional smoking ceremony. Next, the dad-to-be was reunited with wife Meghan Markle to visit Kingfisher Bay by boat where they met with the Premier of Queensland Annastacia Palaszczuk, and took a walk along the picturesque jetty. For all the highlights from their seventh day down under, see the video below.

SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO:

Loading the player...

Royal Tour - Day 7

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.