VIDEO: Watch the moment Meghan Markle is rushed from Fijian market amid security concerns The duchess was whisked away after just eight minutes

For the Duchess of Sussex’s second day in Fiji, Meghan took on a solo engagement and visited the bustling Suva Market in the Fijian capital to meet female entrepreneurs. Her visit, however, was cut short – she left with her team after just eight minutes, despite being due to stay and chat with the vendors for at least 15. The pregnant Duchess was promptly whisked away by royal protection officers leaving crowds who’d waited hours to see her disappointed. A royal aide blamed the "hot, humid and uncomfortably busy" market as the reason for her swift departure. See the dramatic moment when Meghan was escorted out of the market in the video below.

Meghan's Visit To Market Cut Short Over Security Concerns

