The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge make special visit to Essex - see their best moments

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made a visit to Coach Core Essex on Tuesday to meet new apprentices and learn about the scheme in Essex, which has been running for nearly three years, and how it is engaging the local community to get involved in sport. The pair, who are huge fans of sports themselves, will be taking part in coaching sessions, and will even have a go at tennis and indoor athletics! It is the Duchess' first event since taking a break at their home of Amner Hall in Norfolk in early October with her three children, George, Charlotte and Louis. Keep up to date with all of the information for their trip below with our live blog…