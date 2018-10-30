The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge make special visit to Essex - see their best moments
Find out everything you need to know about the couple's visit
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made a visit to Coach Core Essex on Tuesday to meet new apprentices and learn about the scheme in Essex, which has been running for nearly three years, and how it is engaging the local community to get involved in sport. The pair, who are huge fans of sports themselves, will be taking part in coaching sessions, and will even have a go at tennis and indoor athletics! It is the Duchess' first event since taking a break at their home of Amner Hall in Norfolk in early October with her three children, George, Charlotte and Louis. Keep up to date with all of the information for their trip below with our live blog…
And that's all folks! We hope you enjoyed Kate and William's visit to Essex as much as we did, and we'll see you next time!
Kate accepted bouquets of flowers from the crowds upon leaving the Coach Core event, and chatted to the well-wishers following the sporty engagement.
Okay, adorable. Prince William made sure to shake hands with a youngster who had come out to meet the couple. The royal had a chat with the little boy while Kate greeted members of the crowd who had gathered to meet the royal couple.
Prince William and Kate shared a laugh with a participant as they played boccia during a sporting session! Boccia is a ball sport which is similar is bowl, which is played by athletes with physical disabilities. It was made a Paralympic sport in 1984.
Meeting the apprentices and graduates
Aw! The Duchess of Cambridge gave a hug to a participant while meeting the new apprentices and graduates from the Coach Core Essex apprenticeship scheme. The royals are also due to watch the Olympic standard gymnasts in training as well as a pre-school session run by Coach Core apprentices and graduates.
No surprises there then! Kate showed off her tennis skills by playing with members of the organisation, and showed she meant business by taking off her blazer! The royal is a huge fan of tennis, and regularly attends Wimbledon matches. She is also reportedly keen for her two eldest children, George and Charlotte, to learn how to play, and the pair are thought to have taken up lessons.
Need more evidence that Kate loves sport? Check out her best sporting moments here!
The parents-of-three looked delighted to be visiting, as they waved to royal fans gathered to welcome the pair. During their visit, their Royal Highnesses will meet apprentices working with two of these partner organisations: Sport for Confidence and South Essex Gymnastics club, who have been involved with Coach Core Essex since its inception and have subsequently employed multiple apprentices.
Prince William is clearly feeling the cold as he shakes hands with the people who have gathered to welcome the royal pair.
Want to know more about Coach Core Essex? The organisation has been running for nearly three years now, and was established by The Royal Foundation, for which Kate and William and co-founders and patrons. It aims to harness the power of sport, and its ability to change lives and empower young people who are not in education or employment through sport in order to create the next generation of sports coaches who will themselves go on to inspire their communities for many more generations to come. As a sporty couple themselves, this is a cause surely close to Kate and William's hearts.