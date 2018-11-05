Video: Everything you need to know about Meghan Markle's mum Doria Ragland Meghan's mum captured hearts at the Royal Wedding in May

Doria Ragland married Thomas Markle in 1979. In 1981, the couple - who subsequently divorced – welcomed a daughter, Rachel Meghan Markle. Doria is an Ohio native and works as a yoga instructor and a social worker in Los Angeles, where Meghan was raised. She attended the royal wedding alone after Thomas was forced to pull out due to health issues, and has since been welcomed into the royal family's inner circle by Prince Charles, who walked his future daughter-in-law up the aisle. When Meghan launched her first solo project, the charity cookbook Together at Kensington Palace, Doria was on hand to support her daughter and declared that she was 'head over heels' proud. For everything you need to know about Doria Ragland, see the video below.

