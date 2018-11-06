REVEALED: The Queen’s favourite foods - video Her majesty’s favourite food may surprise you

The royals are known for having some pretty strange eating habits; rare meat and seafood are discouraged, garlic is banned from Buckingham Palace and at the behest of Prince Charles, foie gras is no longer served at royal residences. The Queen herself also has some peculiar eating habits. Her majesty has an enormously sweet tooth, and her favourite dessert is chocolate perfection pie according to former royal chef Darren McGrady in his book Eating Royally. The Queen reportedly prefers less starchy foods and only eats potatoes and pasta occasionally, preferring to dine on grilled fish and green vegetables. She regularly eats bananas as a snack, but she only eats them with a knife and fork, cutting the banana into neat slices. For all of The Queen’s favourite foods, see the video below.

