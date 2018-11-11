Watch: Prince Harry shares sweet moment with super shy boy at Remembrance service So sweet!

Prince Harry has been honouring Remembrance Day this week for the first time since becoming Duke of Sussex, including a visit to the Field Of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey on Thursday. Harry laid a cross of remembrance and joined a two-minute silence to mark the 100th anniversary since the end of the First World War, before meeting ex-service men and women from across the Armed Forces and their families. One particularly sweet moment happened when Harry met a young boy who attended the service with an older family member. Harry crouched down to speak with the cute boy who was so shy that he answered only by nodding his little head. Awww! After having a quick chat with the adorable child and shaking his hand, Harry gently patted him on the head before walking on. How sweet? Harry also attended the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday evening with his wife the Duchess of Sussex, before partaking in the service at the Cenotaph on Sunday morning.

WATCH: Prince Harry shares sweet moment with young boy

