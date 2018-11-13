Video: All the times we’ve seen Meghan Markle’s baby bump The Duchess is due to give birth in the spring

With the country looking forward to the arrival of a new royal baby, royal watchers have been excited by every small glimpse of the Duchess of Sussex's blossoming baby bump. Prince Harry's wife first showcased her bump on the first day of the royal tour of Australia, wearing a figure-hugging white dressed that perfectly highlighted her pregnant figure. For every time that we have caught sight of the Duchess of Sussex's bump, see the full video below.

Meghan's Blossoming Baby Bump

