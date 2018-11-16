Prince William and Kate are celebrating a special anniversary today - a look back November is a romantic month for the royals!

Eight years ago today, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced their engagement! On 16 November 2010, Clarence House released the statement which read: "Prince William and Miss Middleton became engaged in October during a private holiday in Kenya. Prince William has informed the Queen and other close members of his family. Prince William has also sought the permission of Miss Middleton's father." William and Kate then posed for photos at St James's Palace, with Kate flashing her gorgeous blue sapphire and diamond engagement ring which the prince's father gave to Princess Diana in 1981. Talking about the significance of the ring, William explained: "It's very special, as Kate is very special. It's my way of making sure my mother didn't miss out on today and the excitement."

Kate and William met at St Andrews where they studied together eight years prior to the engagement. During their first interview as an engaged couple, William revealed that he proposed to Kate while on a trip to Kenya with friends. They had signed a guestbook at Rutundu Cabin at the foot of Mount Kenya around that time, which suggests it was the magical place where there engagement began. William explained he'd planned the proposal for a while and carried his mother's ring in his rucksack for three weeks! Kate called the moment "very romantic," before admitting it was a "total shock". They then started plans for their beautiful wedding he following Spring on 29 April 2011 in a fairytale ceremony at Westminster Abbey. Now titled the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the couple have three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

November is a special month for royal romances, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement on 27 November 2017. It's also a particularly significant month for the royal family this year, as Prince Charles celebrated his 70th birthday!

