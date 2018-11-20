WATCH: All you need to know about Lady Louise Windsor The young royal celebrated her 15th birthday earlier this month

Lady Louise Windsor is the eldest daughter of Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, she is also 13th in line to the throne and is the Queen's youngest granddaughter. The young royal recently played an important role at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding, acting as a special attendant. The teenager looked lovely dressed in blue as she helped the little bridesmaids and pageboys up the stairs of St. George's Chapel. Like the Queen, Lady Louise is a huge fan of horse riding. She has been often pictured showing off her equestrian skills, competing in the British Driving Society Championship for Young Drivers.

To find out more facts about this royal, watch the video below:

Loading the player...

