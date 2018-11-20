Prince Haakon and Princess Mette-Marit of Norway's love story – video The couple tied the knot in 2001

Crown Prince Haakon of Norway and his wife Crown Princess Mette-Marit are one of Europe's most popular and stable royal couples. The pair announced their engagement in December 2000 and went on to marry in August 2001. Mette-Marit was already a proud mother to a son Marius, but she welcomed Princess Alexandra with Haakon in January 2004 followed by a son Sverre in December 2005. Let's take a look at some of their sweetest moments, from Norwegian National Day outings with their children to fun-filled ski breaks…

Watch the video below