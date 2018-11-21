Prince Charles is the King of smiles – watch video He's one happy Prince!

The Queen's son is one very happy royal. From his days crawling on the floor of Buckingham Palace as a toddler, to his family ski breaks in Switzerland, Prince Charles has been sharing a laugh with his friends, loved ones and well-wishers for years. He's met scores of people and never fails to turn up to an engagement with a bright smile, offering a cheery hello to photographers, members of the press and fans. Let's take a look at some of Charles' jolliest moments, starting with a very sweet throwback photo of the Prince as a child with his sister Anne.

Watch the video below